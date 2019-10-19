Talking about low hemoglobin? Responsible physician
Doctor Tatiana Shapovalenko, co-host of the program “About the main thing” explained that low level of hemoglobin in the blood indicates the presence of iron deficiency anemia in humans. For the body this disorder can be dangerous.
Hemoglobin level is an important indicator of the functioning of the body. Hemoglobin is a blood pigment that transports oxygen in the body. The level of hemoglobin depends on many factors, including age, gender, living conditions, nutrition, health. For women the normal hemoglobin is considered 120/140 g/l for men — 135/160 g/l.
According to the doctor Tatyana Shapovalenko, “low level of hemoglobin in the blood is a sure sign of iron deficiency anemia”, the expert said in an interview with the newspaper “Arguments and facts”. Anemia in turn weakens the body’s defenses. Therefore, the symptoms of low hemoglobin are human susceptibility to colds and other infections, fatigue and frequent headaches, pallor, dry and scaly skin, brittle nails, dull lifeless hair, rapid heartbeat, low blood pressure, until the episodes of unconscious States.
The doctor gave recommendations for increasing hemoglobin levels to the state standards. It is useful to consume foods rich in vitamins B6 and B12, iron and folic acid, buckwheat, lean beef, pomegranate juice. The most effective foods to increase hemoglobin levels are beets, buckwheat, peas, corn, nuts.
Have low hemoglobin may be a number of reasons, ranging from inflammatory processes in the body to malnutrition.
“It is necessary to consult a therapist, who is using the survey to find out the cause and find a way to restore it to its norms,” he advised.