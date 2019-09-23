Talking about moles?
Moles often have been born, but they can also be purchased. Hardly anyone knows if there is a General feature of these dark spots on the skin.
Magicforum tell, why do we need moles and what they say.
What is moles
Nevus is a benign neoplasm of the skin. They can be of different sizes and shapes. For example, flat ( pigmented), convex (warty), on the leg. The size may vary from 1 mm to several centimeters. There are also vascular birthmarks, which are called angiomas. They are Burgundy color, turn pale when pressed.
Dangerous moles
One of the most common are pigmented birthmarks. Most often, they appear in the first years of life, at puberty, during pregnancy. By themselves they pose no threat.
But like any tumor, it can become malignant. If a mole has changed (size, color, texture), then you need to see a doctor. Changes are most often associated with exposure to UV rays. Appeal to the specialist required with the following problems:
Redness of the skin around the moles
- Pain or itching moles
- The growth of moles
- Darkening of moles
- Jagged edges of a mole
- The rich appearance of new moles
- Bleeding from moles
- Sudden growth of hair on the mole
Risk include the following categories:
Fair-skinned people
- People with freckles
- Pregnant
- Often sunbathing people
- People with lots of moles and age spots
- If the mole is greater than 5 mm in diameter
If you want to remove moles
In cosmetics there is a procedure to remove moles. But we must remember that any moles have roots that go deep under the skin. They may take a larger area than the mole. In them lies the danger — when any injuries may increase the risk of skin cancer.
If I had a mole removed wrong, the roots remain and will be reborn. This will provoke the cancer. Ideally, from the moles do not need to get rid of, so as not to increase the risks. In any case, it is necessary to consult a doctor-oncologist. And to carry out this procedure is necessary only in a professional clinic and not in the beauty parlor.