Talking about the tiny handbag, Rihanna’s over 1 thousand dollars
Rihanna always finds a way to make an impression on the audience and force them to discuss their images. This time discussion was her miniature handbag from Delvaux, in which the singer was captured at the airport in new York. Fans of the stars could not resist the jokes on this topic.
31-year-old Rihanna flew to new York for fashion Week and attracted the attention, not having to set foot on the territory of the city. In the hands of the singer carried a bag that barely would fit a lip gloss from her own brand Fenty Beauty. However, the fashion accessory is estimated at $ 1050 that may be more expensive than a tracksuit on the star.
The paparazzi immediately migrated to Twitter, where one user asked the expected question: “What Rihanna can wear this purse?”. Her “music”, “Soul offended her men,” “Her love for the fans”, “the password to the safe, which concealed her new music album”, “Why would she do something to carry in their hands, she has other people”, — said the user. One of them suggested that the purse Rihanna operates on the same principle as the bag Hermione Granger from the “Deathly Hallows”.
While fans practice the wit, the singer will have to prepare for the fashion show of the new collection Savage x Fenty. The first show was held last year and had incredible success, so now all the fashion lovers are curious to know what surprises the star has cooked up this time.