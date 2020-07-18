Talking machines and charging from the road: how technology will change driving
Machines that talk to each other, the road, yourself charging your electric cars, and other inventions can forever change the city’s transport infrastructure and our experience of the administration, writes the BBC.
How will the city of the future, we have a good idea on the covers of science fiction books and movies: shiny skyscrapers and personal spaceships, furrowing the space above a complex network of gray-green pneumatic tubes.
Unfortunately, jetpacks have yet to become a reality. However, a lot of not less fantastic technology in the near future will radically change the movement on the streets.
1. Cars, able to talk
No, it’s not about Siri built into your Subaru. We’re talking about the ability of machines to communicate with each other — the so-called Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V).
The U.S. Department of transportation has recently developed standard rules for the exchange of information between cars about their location, direction and speed of movement.
The purpose of innovation is to warn drivers (and later, computers and Autonomous machines) about potentially dangerous situations on the road.
On city streets, where traffic accidents often happen at intersections, cars will be to decide whether you have enough time to complete a right turn at a red light, and what will be the procedure for passage of four-way junctions.
2. Cars talking to traffic lights
The second element of the communication system on the roads will be “communication” between the vehicle and the road infrastructure (Vehicle to Infrastructure or V2I).
Fire trucks are already using various technologies to switch traffic lights from red lights to green when emergency exits. But V2I will work in a more integrated way — this system will make urban traffic more efficient due to the data coming from the cars on the road.
Smart infrastructure will be able when you need to slightly delay the switching of the traffic lights from green light to red if it is moving in this direction more cars.
She will be able to change the speed modes and to adjust access roads, and to let the movement around the field of road accident and congestion.
And when the market will be Autonomous vehicles, the whole city will become a smart car.
3. A ban on certain types of engines
Diesel engines — powerful and economical. But soon diesel vehicles will be used exclusively in rural areas, and to drive on such a car, for example, in the French capital, will not succeed.
By 2025, the authorities of Paris, Mexico city, Madrid and Athens are going to ban diesel cars in the framework of the program of reduction of harmful emissions into the atmosphere.
Cities around the world can join this initiative. And in Oslo and Bergen, the two largest cities in Norway, by the time the plan to impose a ban on entry into the centre of the city cars with petrol engines.
Therefore, if unsuccessfully parked postal vans will still bother you on the streets, at least they are compact, environmentally friendly and produce much less noise.
4. Charging while riding
If all cars become electric, it is logical to assume that they require a lot of charging points.
It is possible that the usual Parking meters (and with them — flower beds and street cafes) will give way to awkward constructions with lots of wires intended to power our electric cars.
Although in reality large infrastructure changes are optional. We will be able to charge the car during stops at traffic lights or just in the Parking lots.
The idea of remote charging, at first glance, it looks pretty fantastic, but over the last decade, scientists have learned contactless to transmit electricity at a distance of two meters with almost one hundred percent efficiency.
A device called a “resonant transformer” consists of windings in the road surface, come into resonance with the windings in electric cars and causing them to vibrate, and those in turn converted into electricity for charging car batteries.
Administration of urban transport around the world already have such a system on the buses, which are charged in a contactless manner at bus stops. This technology is easy enough to implement on a new multi-level Parking lots. Transformer windings can be embedded in asphalt at intersections.
As drivers will pay for charging — it is a matter for the company, which will develop a program for smartphones.
5. New taxes for drivers
The future is already here, but he will have to pay. For example, if you want to ride in the city center at rush hour. But all is fair: the law of supply and demand will apply to other traffic rules.
A system used in Singapore since 1975, but now with the purpose of unloading of the streets begin to apply and other cities — from London to Riga.
And since we will soon sit behind the wheel of intelligent cars talking to smart infrastructure, nothing prevents to make part of the infrastructure responsible for road tolls.
Instead of the present tax on petrol drivers will pay for mileage. In certain places and at certain times the rates will be elevated.
Perhaps at the entrance to the city centre large-sized cars (limos or SUVs) will have to pay more (say, as now the increased rates apply to three-axle trucks).
6. Restrictions on private transport in the city
In many large cities there are special Parking areas for workers from the suburbs who leave their cars and take a train or subway to travel to the center.
Although this scheme works fine in the working days, it is not so convenient for short trips or weekends when trains are smaller and the intervals between them longer.
Some cities are reviewing this concept, turning Parking spaces on the outskirts of these hubs with a wide range of services.
The infrastructure of smart cities will allow you to get to a certain spot in the center where you will Board the minibus (it, for example, can be ordered via smartphone app), get to the nearest trolley stop, rental bikes or… the same network of pneumatic tubes.
Although perhaps the color of these tubes will be brighter than we expected.
