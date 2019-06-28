Talks, tours and rallies: the first day of the G20 summit is about to end
PHOTO : images imago / XinhuaTASS / Wang Jingqiang
ASIA
Is nearing completion of the first day of the summit “Big twenty” in the Japanese city of Osaka. He was accompanied by protests on the one hand and statements on the other. The President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Theresa may. And earlier met with a number of other heads of state. Is on the scene correspondent channel “WORLD 24” Anna Derkach.
On the first day of the summit, all the leaders very rich program. She painted until the evening. This and bilateral meetings and working Lunches.
In the morning there was a meeting of the BRICs leaders. It was attended by the presidents of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The negotiations of the heads of the five traditionally tied to the G20 summits. Vladimir Putin stated that the BRICS would more actively engaged in issues of global energy and financial security.
“BRICS can and should play a greater role in the global financial system, to achieve the ongoing reform of the IMF and influence in the Fund of countries with emerging economies and developing countries. Promising joint work on implementing the use in the international payments of the national currencies of our countries. To increase the security of financial transactions could integrate the payment systems of the countries of “five” and an independent channel of communication between national banks. It would also strengthen the resilience of banking systems of BRICS countries to external shocks,” – said the Russian leader,” – said the Russian leader.
Putin at the meeting of the BRICs talked with his Chinese counterpart XI Jinping. On my feet met with the President of Turkey and shook hands with the Prince of Saudi Arabia. Putin met with Donald trump. They talked for half an hour. Discussed Syria, Ukraine, Iran and Venezuela. Before you leave the meeting, told the press that they have a lot to discuss. American journalists, this seemed insufficient. They started shouting questions to both leaders.
In the meantime, the heads of the countries “the Big twenty” discussed serious problems, the first lady arranged an excursion to the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto in a Buddhist temple complex. This is where the real harmony with nature. About the Osaka’t say that. The second day of the city in the cordon. Order to the summit is guarded by thousands of police 32. The roads are blocked. To get anywhere, and even the venue of the summit a big problem. Control and inspection at every intersection. In the center of Osaka closed schools and kindergartens. Some stores chose to take the day off. All of these very unhappy locals. Not without protests. About 250 people came to the rally against the summit of “Big twenty”. Under the drumbeat of anti-globalists, chanting slogans: “Abe, go away!”, “Trump, come home!”, “We are against war!” and others.