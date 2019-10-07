Tango for MARUV and scandalous confession of Alex Yarovenko: highlights of the seventh air “Tanzu…
Sunday, October 6, was held the seventh live “Tanzu s with a stars” (“1+1”). The project participants approached the equator show. Traditionally at this time for one night couples exchanging partners. Identified new couples on the principle of “spin the bottle” in which the star played earlier in the week at a party.
— It will be the unexpected air of the season — promised leading the project Tina Karol.
The evening was opened by Elena Kravets, which got the partner of Victoria Bulitko — Dmitry Dikusar.
I really like Dima, — confessed Elena.
Actress “95 quarter” brought on the floor of the legendary image of Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the city” and danced a passionate waltz with Dmitry Dikusar under the James Brown hit “It’s a man’s world”.
— I love the experiments, said the judge show Catherine Kuchar. — A great waltz! Bright replacement — Dmitry Dikusar clearly your type.
Dance is technically not bad, — said Vlad Yama. But no romance between the two of you I saw.
— You glowed, something in you changed, acknowledged , Francisco Gomez. — Finally you have become a dancer worthy of our competition.
Met a couple on the balcony of the singer Olya Polyakova, which is known to be supported on the floor of Michael Kukulka. The singer appeared in the image of Tina Karol.
Only a hot girl like Tina, maybe in the winter to wear a nightie, — said Polyakov, who had donned a black dress in the style of Carole.
The pair received from the judges for 24 points.
The star of “Diesel show” Victoria Bulitko went on the floor paired with max Leonov.
We will have a flirt, — said the actress.
Fusion pair began with a passionate kiss of Bulitko and her partner. Victoria stood in the way of emancipation Samantha from “Sex in the city”.
Victoria, you did well with the contest, — said Francisco. — I am for you!
— Sex and the dance depart, — admitted Katherine. But Elena was today in a more compelling stand-up.
— Vika, you’re overacting his facial expressions, — noticed Vlad Yama.
The pair received from the judges 21 points.
For the first time “Tanzu s with a stars” on the floor came women’s pair — Ksenia Mishina and Lisa Druzhinina.
— All my achievements are very difficult, — said Xenia. In our Zhenya Cat pair is not always all smooth and cool. There are quarrels and misunderstandings.
I’m not sure that Lisa will be able to cope with Ksenia, — said in turn the cat.
Argentine tango women’s pair won the admiration of the audience.
— Xenia, well done, — said Vlad. — Very professional. You even look more professional than Lisa.
— I don’t agree — objected Gomez. — You fought like two fish. Lisa did great!
For the first time on the floor of the women’s tango, — said Ekaterina. — You, Ksenia, a lot of “skeletons” in the closet. Even at some point, I wanted to join you, because the minions is not enough real Queen!
The pair received from the judges 27 points.
Ukrainian Monica Bellucci (as viewers called Lyudmila of Barbir) danced a passionate and sexy cha-cha-cha with partner Ksenia Mishina — Eugene Cat.
— Their place in the final of Rizatdinova I will not give up — confident People.
New couple to the hit MONATIK “Every time” showed on the floor a real firework of feelings, depicting lovers who are in the kitchen preparing Breakfast.
I haven’t seen cha-cha-cha, — said Francisco. But this drama, fire, so hot!
The idea is cool, recognized Vlad Yama. — You look so good together, if this is not your first time.
— Delicious room — not concealed delight Kuhar. — If each cook were so playful, all the girls probably wanted to become Housewives. Finally came the sexy Ludmila, who was on first broadcast. I want to give you a book Maruv — you’ll need it.
The couple received 28 points. Catherine set the highest score — 10.
“FACTS” asked Eugene the Cat does he have a crown culinary dish.
— During his studies in circus school I was forced to cook, to satisfy his hunger, — Eugene admitted. — And now do it rarely, because my wife makes amazing. But my signature dish is rice with seafood and vegetables. Share the recipe: cut serdtsevinka in the pineapple inside spread cooked rice, close the top of the pineapple and leave to infuse for a few hours. Believe me, it’s incredibly delicious as in the best restaurants in Asia.
Alex Yarovenko went to the floor with Yulia sakhnevich. The dance he dedicated to his wife Olga. Alex said that all the rumors that he has problems in the family, only gossip.
I want to do more technical Alexey, — Julia was happy to have a new partner. Also I’ll try to reveal him emotionally, that he finally showed himself to the leading pair.
— Good work, — commented on the pair waltz Vlad Yama. — You open, lit up.
— What happened?! — admired Francisco. — Finally shone your eyes! Who did this to you, maybe Julia?
Did you dance with the sexiest partner of the season — admitted Catherine. — It was very nice to watch.
The judges gave the pair 26 points.
The sexiest member of the project Daniel Salem was dancing with the legendary dancer project — Alyona Demyanenko Shoptenko. For six of the esters she was paired with the Belarusian actor Alexei Yarovenko.
— I’m going to dance with Alyona of Shoptenko, — admitted Daniel.
Always lyric Daniel surprised the audience with the image of king Arthur in a passionate Paso Doble.
— Your Royal Paso Doble demonstrates progress in the show — said Catherine. — I am for you!
— I can’t believe you were at risk — was surprised Francisco. — Ukraine, vote. Lav-Lav-Lav!
— A cool couple! — recognized Vlad. — You complement each other. Daniel, you show progress.
The judges gave the pair 28 points.
Michael Kukuk in the seventh air danced with Ilona hammer — the most severe dancer of the season.
I’m game! — confidently said Michael.
Samba made Chukwuka actively move my hips.
— I want you to praise, began the comments of the judges Vlad Yama. Legs are already starting to listen to you.
Ilona was perfect — recognized Catherine. — Michael, why are you so rested’t love dancing?! — With these words Kuchar got “two”.
— My friend, — said Francisco. — You are not a dancer, but an artist! Sincere, dramatic! You many change — grandparents, looking at you, dance.
The pair received from the judges 14 points.
Anna Rizatdinova went on the floor paired with Dmitry Zhuk.
— We Dima already as a single whole, — has told Anja. — I got a cool and very demanding of the dancer. He and I would be very sexy and passionate dance.
Your tango couple dedicated MARUV.
It’s clearly not enough for the project, — said Anna.
Love love love! — exclaimed Francisco immediately after tango. — Anna, you will not stop! You are a true champion. There was a fire.
— I don’t know legally whether so brilliantly to tango, — said Ekaterina. — What will happen next!
— I don’t envy your opponents acknowledged Vlad Yama. — I saw everything I wanted!
The pair received from the judges the highest score is 30 points.
Vladimir Ostapchuk danced the Paso Doble in a pair of Alexander Prokhorov. On the floor appeared and Catherine Kuchar in the image of a strong Queen.
— What a wonderful finale live! — exclaimed Francisco. — Vladimir, you soared like an eagle.
— In the eyes of the man I saw passion, — he said. — It was very masculine.
I love duel — confessed Catherine. — Finally I saw from Volodya pirouettes. I see you in the finals!
The pair received from the judges with 28 points.
— Of course, I was very surprised when I was paired with Sasha Prokhorov, — admitted “FACTS” Vladimir Ostapchuk. — Because I, like most, wanted to visit the place of our President and to dance with Helena Shoptenko. But now with confidence I can say that the process of preparing our Paso Doble opened me in new ways. Sasha’s approach to learning differs from Ilona hammer and such a contrast did me good. We talked “pimp” each other, the required return to each other and no one is spared. I think in the end this broadcast, we with Sasha is one of the most strong and courageous tandems, which will win the hearts of the women in the audience and TV-screens.
The results of the evaluations of the judges of the leaders of the air was a pair of Anna Rizatdinova (30 points) and in last place — Michael Kukuk and Ilona Gvozdeva (14 points).
As a guest star on the show returned to the former participant — Serge. The rapper will perform his most popular hits: “Black Bumer”, “Near your house” and a new song.
In the risk zone were couples Elena Kravetz and Max Leonov, Mikhail Kuchuk and Lisa Druzhinina.
According to the rules that operate worldwide in this broadcast, none of the pairs is not leaving the show, otherwise the sum of the votes would have to leave Elena Kravets and max Leonov. Audience voting will be open throughout the week and will be added to the estimated next Sunday.
In the final broadcast came up to the microphone Alex Yarovenko.
— I wanted to leave the project, — suddenly said Alex. — But immediately after the dance in the dressing room I realized that I like to go to the floor. For me it’s a personal call. Besides, I don’t want to fail Alain Shoptenko. We continue!
