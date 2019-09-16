Tangy: Oleg Vinnik excited the network sausage (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, who has previously revealed photographs of him in the pool, pleased his fans with the street food — French hot dog.
In the photo, which winnick posted in Instagram, he holds in his hands a hot dog with fried sausage and red pepper. “Even in the most simple things you can see the masterpiece”, signed artist photo.
“With pepper”, “pepper”, “Photo — flame”, “that guy’s on fire”, “Love sausage?”, “Yes! If Bavarian sausage”, “are you about yourself?”, “Lovely photo”, — write fans.
“Zelensky nervously smokes on the sidelines. Oleg, You’re no role model? You have weaknesses and You do not hide?.. You are moving in the right direction. Waiting for the next “revelation” PA-PA” — joke commentators.
However, some believe that the photo failed, and winnick looks better.
We will remind that earlier winnick explained why mother dissuaded him from marriage.
