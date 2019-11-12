“Tanks NATO will not pass”: the network laugh the pathetic opening of a plastic bridge in Russia (photo)
In Russia in the village Elenovo (RT) was pompously opened a bridge over the river Sheshma. The bridge was plastic and for the winter will be cleaned, and means in the most difficult period the residents to get to the other side of the river will have the good fortune to walk three kilometers to the nearest crossing.
The bridge the residents of the village waited for more than twenty years: the river divided the town in two, and communication between right-Bank and left-Bank part of the village was extremely difficult. The construction cost estimated at two million rubles (30 thousand dollars), the work was done by a Turkish firm, opened a facility with music, balloons and speeches of high-ranking officials.
Immediately after opening, the bridge has been ridiculed in social networks. Particular attention to technical characteristics. 95-metre ferry was very narrow, only two meters in width.
The insecure and “disposability” of the bridge, many believe in some degree of dignity.
We will remind, earlier in Russia, solemnly opened a poor school alley for half a million rubles, and in the Udmurt Republic held a solemn opening ceremony of the imaginary road and spent for celebrations more than the repair route.
Photo oldLentach/Twitter
