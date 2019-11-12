Tanks of gold, which will be spent the defense budget of Ukraine
The Cabinet of Ministers sent to the Verkhovna Rada finalized for the second reading the draft state budget for 2020, which provides for increased funding of the security sector and defense. The presentation by the Minister of defence Andrey Zagorodnyuk stated that this defense budget is the largest for years of independence of Ukraine. His priority will be the development and procurement of arms and military equipment. Experts are satisfied with the increased funding, but noted that no current state Program of development of the APU, it is impossible to determine what the money will be spent.
Modified to the second reading the draft state budget for the year 2020 was submitted to the Parliament on 5 November. “The budget of the Ministry of defense in 2020 will be the largest since independence. According to our strategic plans for security and defense is allocated to 5.45% of the projected gross domestic product (GDP) is 245,8 billion hryvnia, of which 136 billion will be spent on defense. State guarantees for the purchase of arms, military equipment will amount to 9 billion and in 2019 was 3 billion and the defense sent part of the funds of the Ministry of economic development 2.4 billion hryvnia, which will go to the production of munitions for the Ministry of defence,” – said Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk.
Rising costs
He noted that the Ministry of defense budget in 2019 amounted to 102 billion. The same amount was involved in the draft state budget for 2020, adopted by Parliament in first reading on 18 October. However, the first reading of the draft budget 2020 was developed on the basis of macroeconomic indicators laid down by the previous government of Vladimir Groisman. According to these indicators, GDP growth is expected to reach 3.3 percent. But after the adoption of the document in the first reading, the macroeconomic indicators were revised upwards by 3.7% in the conservative scenario and to 4.8% at the optimistic.
Therefore, the second reading expenditure has significantly increased on all counts. The defence Ministry plans to allocate 116,1 billion. Of them on leadership and military management of the Armed forces of Ukraine (AFU) – 720 million UAH (against 657,6 million approved in the first reading); for the operation of the APU, training and troops, as well as medical support – 88,9 billion UAH (81,6 billion UAH in the first reading). It is also planned to significantly increase spending on the development, procurement, modernization and repair of arms and military equipment (AME) – UAH 22.7 bn (vs. UAH 16.9 bn). On housing for servicemen allocated UAH 1.2 bn (previously 832,2 million), the disposal of ammunition, as well as ensuring the survivability of arsenals of 2.53 billion (against UAH 1.5 bn). The main intelligence Directorate of the defense Ministry will be allocated 3,57 billion (2.86 billion UAH in the first reading) and State special service of transport – 1,36 billion UAH (against 933,7 million UAH).
Note that the sum is approaching 136 billion, is obtained only in the case if the planned budget of the Ministry of defense to add 2.4 billion UAH from the Ministry of economic development, 9 billion of state guarantees, and funds allocated for the needs of Hur and the State transport service.
Good, but not enough
In August 2019, the defense Ministry reported that it expects to receive in the future the state budget 218,7 billion. The head of Department of social payments of the Finance Department of the Ministry of defence Vyacheslav Salakhov explained that from the expected amount, 55% will be the cost of personnel, 23% in the development of VVT, 17% for operating costs and 5% for infrastructure. It is also planned to increase the monetary allowance for servicemen. However, specific figures were not called.
Military expert, chief editor of Ukrainian Defense Review Anton Mikhnenko said that allowance of the expenditure is laid in the article for the operation of the APU. Its current increase of more than 7 billion UAH, to 88.9 billion, could indicate a possible increase of money allowances in a future year.
“In comparison with the first reading, the defense budget grew by 14 billion UAH. This is a nice, optimistic indicator. The increase in costs of providing the APU, the construction and purchase of housing says the focus on the needs of military personnel. Also worth noting is the significant increase in spending on AME, but still there is a mismatch from the standard formula expenses: 30% on training, 30% on the purchase of arms, 40% on cash collateral,” says Mikhnenko.
According to him, despite the growth, the future defense budget is still far from the practices of our foreign partners. For example, in Poland, when the size of the army to 123 thousand people, the budget is €10 billion From the us in the number of 255 million – less than €5 billion (at current exchange rate).
In turn, the Director of military programs Razumkov Center Nicholas Sungurovsky said that, starting in 2014, the growth of defence budgets has helped to strengthen the defense of Ukraine. But the expected increase in the budget, can only be evaluated after the submission of the program of development of the army, weapons and military equipment.
“Structurally there is growth – that’s a plus, but content is not clear where these funds go. I’m advocating that represented the first program, and then it allocated funds, we do the opposite. Even the text of the program of development of VSU was classified,” says Nikolai Sungurovsky.
We will remind, the State program of development of the APU for the period up to 2020 came into force in March 2017. It defines five strategic goals — development of a control system army based on NATO standards, improvement of the system of defence planning, preparation of the APU for a guaranteed reflection of the armed aggression, the creation of a unified system of logistics and medical support to NATO standards, and professionalization of the military personnel and the formation of the necessary military reserve.
Deputy Director of the research Center for army, conversion and disarmament Michael Samus convinced that without understanding, in what direction will the Ukrainian army and weapons, any budget will be left without effect, “Expect more 22 billion on AME, but where the money will be spent? You can, for example, buy two tanks of pure gold or 15 football fields, to develop the sport in the army. The fact that the new government puts the right priorities for increased spending on defense is very commendable, but I would like to understand what we are going with the tools to do that.”
According to Samus, today Ukraine needs missile weapons, medium-range missile defense system to counter the threat primerisima missile systems. Also on the agenda is the establishment of a system of strategic intelligence for accurate targeting. Still not clear about the concept of development of the fleet.