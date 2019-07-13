Tanks will not work: Poland creates a special regiment to protect the border with Russia
Poland launches anti-tank regiment. According to the Minister of national defence, Mariusz Blaschka it will be generated in suwałki (Podlaskie Voivodeship) on the basis of already existing 14th Suwalskie division anti-tank artillery. We will remind, Poland has supported Ukraine in PACE in returning to the Assembly by the Russian delegation.
The Minister said in comments to the Polish radio, the decision on creation of anti-tank regiment is intended to correct the mistakes of the previous government, reformirovanija regiment and reducing the number of troops in Suwalki.
Suwalski corridor is an important landmark on the security of Europe as it borders with Lithuania and the Kaliningrad oblast of Russia, therefore, is one of the potential hot spots in Europe in case of Russian aggression.
“As you know, in Latvia, the Polish troops are deployed. It is important that this Union was the Foundation for the security of our States on the Eastern flank of NATO”, — said the Minister.
The media has already appeared forecasts that Suwalski regiment expects significant upgrade as currently it has mostly outdated Soviet mobile antitank missile systems Malyutka on armored vehicles BRDM-2.
Recall the “FACTS” I wrote that 2 years ago, Russia has concentrated on its Western borders powerful group of 250 thousand soldiers.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter