TARABAROVA told how she manages to hold back the emotions
Ukrainian singer TARABAROVA, who recently showed the grown son, behind the scenes holiday show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!”, which channel “Ukraine” will show on 24 August at 20:00, admitted, you can subdue your own emotions, writes the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
The singer has admitted that he lives for a crazy schedule – touring has to combine with raising a young child. However, in an interview to journalists of TV channel “Ukraine”, the artist told how he learned to maintain inner peace.
Of course, I don’t sleep much, because you feed the baby the moms will understand. But I don’t take it out on the family, I realized over time that it is possible to Express emotions in another way. When you want to have something to throw… I cry! Go into a room and shout: AHHHH! And so, this way of dealing with stress. But honestly, lately not even the strength to scream. So I sit, drink tea and go to bed” – shared the actress behind the scenes of the show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!”.
Recall that in the holiday show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!” ignite Tina Karol, Oleg Vinnik, Max Barsky, Sergey Babkin, Alyosha, ALEKSEEV, Michelle Andrade, TAYANNA, TARABAROVA, JERRY HEIL, as well as a group “Time and Glass”, “MOZGI”, KAZKA, DZIDZIO, “Antitila”, “NEANGELY”, “БЕZ you like”, KADNAY, Freedom-jazz, LETAY. Director holiday was Elena Kolyadenko and leading – Alexander skichko. The television version of the show the audience of the channel “Ukraine” will see 24 August at 20:00 in the framework of festive air, devoted to the independence Day of Ukraine.