Tarantino explained why the scene with Tim Roth cut out “Once in Hollywood”
Quentin Tarantino admitted that from the final version of the film “Once in Hollywood” was the cut scene with Tim Roth. The Director added that he appreciates the experience of working with the actor.
According to Quentin Tarantino, Tim Roth was trying to portray Barber Jay Serbina, which, according to the story, is an ex-beloved heroine Sharon Tate performed by Margot Robbie. But in the end the actor is not suited for “Once in Hollywood” and decided to replace the colleague of Emile Hirsch. The Director is grateful for the diligence with which and trembling Mouth reacted to the project and are grateful for the opportunity to work together, he had become a part of the team.
Another actor, a scene which had to be removed, was James Marsden. First he got the role of Burt Reynolds, but in the final version of a Tarantino film it was not. Danny strong’s suffered a similar fate.