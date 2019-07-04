Tarantino said that “Once in Hollywood” is his latest film
Wednesday, July 3, the Australian version of the popular magazine GQ published an interview with world-renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. 56-year-old filmmaker suddenly said that the picture “Once in Hollywood”, shown in may at the Cannes international film festival, will be obviously the last in his career.
“I’m not going to finish his creative work. See myself as a writer. I want to write for the theater. But if we are talking about movies then I think I have reached the end of the road. Gave the film everything had to,”said Tarantino.
Quentin recalled that before his plan was to make only 10 films. He has almost completed the task. “If “Once in Hollywood” is waiting for commercial success at the box office, it will be for me an additional argument. Well to leave at the peak of glory. Then the tenth film need not be removed”, — said Tarantino.
In fact, the admirers of American Director believe that “Once in Hollywood” is already the tenth Quentin. He debuted in the 1992 crime drama “reservoir dogs.” Then followed the triumph of pulp fiction. Next Tarantino directed “Jackie brown”.
And here is the simple arithmetic misfires. Following the work of cult Director was action-Thriller “Kill bill” with Uma Thurman in the lead role. Tarantino has divided the scene into two parts, each of which was released as a separate film. But many fans and critics consider “Kill bill” whole project.
This was followed by “the worst film”, the Quentin. It was a Thriller, “death Proof” shot in the style of 70s. After him, Tarantino took military subjects and gave “Inglourious Basterds” with brad pitt.
Then he wanted to do a Western, and the audience saw the acclaimed film “Django unchained” with Leonardo DiCaprio. Its success prompted the Director to create another painting in this genre. There were “Disgusting eight”, which caused a mixed assessment of the critics.
In interviews Tarantino has responded to brad pitt, who starred in “Once in Hollywood” along with Leonardo DiCaprio. The famous actor said that Quentin “dead serious” determined to finish the Director’s career. However, immediately pitt added: “We don’t have to say goodbye to Tarantino for a long time”. I wanted to say this brad is not yet clear.
And Sam Tarantino in an interview with GQ, said that at the moment he is only interested in one film project. He has long wanted to make their own version of the cult sci-Fi movie “Star trek” (“star trek”). But do this only if the Paramount will allow him to “adult film”.
See the “FACTS”: Sometimes I need someone to just watch TV — Leonardo DiCaprio
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter