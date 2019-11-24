Taras Poplar and ALYOSHA won the “Viva!family” by the magazine VIVA!
Star wife accepted the invitation of the Head of the UNICEF office in Ukraine at the ceremony
November 20 was celebrated the world children’s day and 30th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the rights of the child. The head of the UNICEF Representative, Lotta sylwander the gathered distinguished guests at the event, which took place in Kiev. Among the guests were seen Taras Poplar, frontman of the band “Antibody”, accompanied with his wife, singer ALYOSHA.
In addition, the artists joined the UNICEF Global campaign on children’s rights with participation of world stars, including David Beckham, Orlando bloom, Pink, Millie Bobby brown and others. Representatives of show business, sport and culture, who took part in the campaign, told their stories, illustrating their baby photos.
It is symbolic that on the same day, Taras Poplar and ALYOSHA won the “Viva!family” by the magazine VIVA!, which celebrated its 15th anniversary.
“Family is the most important and valuable that everyone needs to love, cherish and protect as soon as possible. Take care of each other and let grow happy kids — little Cossacks and Cossack women,” commented the artists of these two events.
We will remind, Taras Poplar and ALYOSHA are married since 2013 and have two sons. Despite a busy concert schedule, artists find time for important public Affairs. So, Taras is a Youth Ambassador of UNICEF in Ukraine, and ALYOSHA Partner population Fund of Ukraine.