Taras Poplar told how celebrated its 32 anniversary
Poplar said that the celebration came about 20 people
Taras Poplar said that the celebration was twofold-his family and friends. So, uzhzhe this Saturday, the Day of Independence, 20:00 the channel “Ukraine” will show the holiday show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!”, in which will participate the most popular Ukrainian artists. Behind the scenes of the concert the leader of group “Antitila” Taras Poplar remembered, what a surprise arranged for his colleagues in the team. After all, June 21 singer turned 32.
According to Taras, almost all the weekends he and his wife Alesha busy performances. But on his birthday the couple still made the day a joint holiday with children near Kiev. However, friends of Taras gave him a surprise party.
“We escaped with Helen and the children secretly. In the evening we walked on the embankment of the Dnieper, the children riding on machines, and “Antitila” got together and came to us, 20 people there, maybe more. It was a surprise for me,” shared the leader of groups “Antitila” Taras Poplar behind the scenes of the show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!”, which channel “Ukraine” will show on 24 August at 20:00.
In addition, the band “Antitila” celebrates his birthday on the same day that Taras. The team leader says no gifts, he was not expecting and not waiting, as all he needs is love, respect and support – he already has.