Taras Poplar told how he and his wife maintain passion in family relations
Taras Poplar surprised fans with a new candid confession. We will remind that earlier the group’s frontman “Antitila” intrigued by the long-awaited “completion.” Also the singer has told, which pushes in the education of their sons.
A new recognition of the poplars for the topic of his sex life. In an exclusive interview to the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”, which airs weekdays at 6:30 on the channel “Ukraine”, the leader of the group Taras Poplar told how he and his wife, singer Alyosha maintain passion in family relations.
“Elena and I live an active sexual life. It excites me incredibly, we are experimenting – admitted Taras Poplar in an interview with “the Wound W with Ukraine”. – But love and family are a little on the other. Love and family is such a broader and deeper relations”.
According to the musician, jealousy in their family overrides their trust in each other.
“In principle, if you include masculinity, it is possible to be jealous to any post, because we are all human. But the point is not that the essence of trust. We have confidence and it covers everything”, – said the artist.
Taras value of minutes, which spends with his wife and children. Whenever possible, the family tries to devote time to each other. However, to retire for a few days Taras and Elena is not often.
“Very desirable, but rarely, perhaps once in two years. We take a lot of time in the education of their children, that is, we are busy with their own Affairs, and they miss us. Think kids grow up a little bit and then we’ll run away,” – said the leader of groups “Antitila” in an interview with TV channel “Ukraine”.