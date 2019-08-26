Taras Poplar told how he and his wife went through a bad period
Taras poplar and singer Alyosha could lose the baby. This was the frontman of the band “Antibody” frankly said in the program “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”.
During the first pregnancy unscrupulous doctors private clinics prompted the singer to be costly, scaring the possible pathologies of fetus, and even abortion.
“My wife was a very expensive analysis of amniotic fluid. There’s something climbed to the fetus, did some manipulations, and then, as a result of these manipulations said, however, that everything is fine. But it seems to me, as the fact that some time passed that it was such is the established pattern – the young mother to scare and motivate people to certain procedures that simply do not do that, they are quite expensive and for them to be any preconditions,” says the frontman of the band “Antibody”.
Fortunately, all went well. The couple has two wonderful sons, Roman and Mark.