Taras Poplar told what gifts presents for his wife
Of course, Topol believes that the best gift he gave his wife children!
Taras Poplar modestly noted that when it comes to gifts, he is “nothing”. So, behind the scenes holiday show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!”, which channel “Ukraine” will show on 24 August at 20:00, leader of the popular groups “Antitila” Taras Poplar admitted, what surprises they do with each other.
According to the artist, after the birth of sons Mark and he wife made gifts. But they said Taras, is nothing compared to the incredible feeling of paternity.
“Gave the jewelry that I chose specifically so that we remember the birthdays of our children. But really it’s just metal bling. The most important gift – our children. Of course, it’s more her gift to me, but I was also involved in this process”, – laughing, said the leader of groups “Antitila” Taras Poplar behind the scenes of the show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!”.
Onetim that the singer Alyosha (Olena Kucher) and Taras Poplar, officially became husband and wife since the summer of 2013! In April 2013 they had in novel. And in November 2015 — mark.
Taras notes that over the years to make gifts to them with Alyosha is becoming increasingly difficult.
“From the household items we all have, some excessive things, like clothes, jewelry or gadgets of little interest to me. Wife knows I never have. So try to make some amenities. Just the longer you live, the more I realize that the best gift is time spent together in peace and joy,” the actor told in an interview to the channel “Ukraine”.
“We haven’t lived for 10 years together. Only move to this two years left. But of course, we, like other families, are going through some dramatic stories, sometimes quarrel, do not understand each other, to sort things out. Actually, this is not going anywhere. And who would not speak on camera, fake or not smiling, not trying to prove that the relationship is perfect… I Can say from my experience that this is often not true. Because relationship is work between two people,” says Taras Poplar.