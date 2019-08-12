Taras Poplar was assassinated
The actor admitted that he was following certain people.
Ukrainian singer and frontman of the band “Antibody” Taras Poplar, who recently became a youth Ambassador to the UN, told how his life was attempted.
On the page in Facebook the actor said the other day leaving the pharmacy next to it worked a firecracker.
Later, Taras Poplar learned that some people for a long time watching him and listening on the phone.
“A week ago, in the evening at the Park-syretskaya 11, a few metres from me when he returned from the pharmacy, worked a firecracker. Me were immediately called the police, who picked this up and interviewed witnesses of this incident. I did not do publicity in order not to make a destructive to a constructive process, which indeed at that time already begun,” — said in a social network star.
Subsequently, the artist suggested not to interfere in matters of vaccines and medicine because these are very serious people and they don’t want to lose hundreds of millions of hryvnia.
“I would like to meet: I fear nothing! No coercion, no intimidation, nor, especially, attempts to discredit my reputation,” admitted the singer.