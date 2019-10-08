Target Circle: what you need to know about the new loyalty program network Target
Purchase at Target now become more profitable for all buyers. The retailer has expanded its loyalty program Target Circle throughout the country. About it writes USA Today.
Using the free app, buyers can earn 1% back on every purchase, and then spend the accumulated money. They will also receive personalized offers, such as discounts on birthday in 5%, and you can vote to help direct donations Target approximately 800 non-profit organizations.
However, buyers with a Target RedCard do not have the right to accumulate 1% when paying by card, but will continue to receive 5% of purchases, and can use the other privileges of the Target Circle.
Long-term savings Target Cartwheel, is now in the Circle and still every day customers receive hundreds of discounts.
Sarah Skirball, an expert on shopping and trends at RetailMeNot, said that the program is an excellent method for Target to compete with Amazon Prime.
“Without paying a membership fee, buyers can Target to gain access to new benefits such as early access to special sales and personalized savings, without any mandatory purchases,” said the Skirball.
As new stores are Disney and new line of products Good&Gather, the loyalty programme is another way by which impresses their Target customers.
How does the Target Circle
Registration: all buyers throughout the country that have a credit or debit card Target.com, Cartwheel, or RedCard, is automatically registered in the Target Circle. Buyers can also join by creating an account Target.com or giving their phone numbers in the Target store.
Members of the loyalty program, not related to RedCard earn 1% for every purchase to use savings later. RedCard holders continue to save 5% on purchases made with their credit or debit cards.
To start earning and to vote, you need to scan the barcode cards in the application Target or use your phone number at checkout in stores, or log in to your account Target.com when shopping on the Internet.
To spend the accumulated interest, you need to scan the barcode cards in the Target application, enter your phone number or log in to your account when you shop on the Internet. Savings cannot be used for some products, including the purchase of adult beverages, dairy products and gift cards.
With the score Target Circle you will receive a discount of 5% of your purchase in your birthday or close to it date.
Savings proposals Circle
The Target app is available for Apple and Android, has hundreds of offers Circle, formerly known as the Cartwheel deals that range from 5% to 50% of discounts in categories such as food, clothing, furniture, baby products, health products, seasonal and other.
Search for or browse deals by category or scan the bar codes of products using the application. The app also curates personalized offers based on past purchases. Offers can be sorted by newest, maximum discounts, tenders or after expiry of the validity period.
Many of the proposals Circle can be used on the Target Drive Up and when shopping in the store.