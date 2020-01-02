Tariffs for services of Ukrtelecom increased by 10%
The decision of the National Commission, which performs state regulation in the sphere of communication and Informatization from September 18, 2018 No. 488 published in the newspaper “Uriadovy courier” and shall come into force from 1 January 2020. This was reported on the website of the NCCIR.
According to the report, from 1 January 2020 set new maximum tariffs for public telecommunications services.
The cost of the monthly subscription fee for a landline phone for the population will grow by 10% 54,28 hryvnia to 59.71 USD.
For enterprises, institutions, organizations, individuals entrepreneurs the cost of a monthly subscription fee for landline phone will grow by 10% 59,59 of 65.55 UAH to UAH.