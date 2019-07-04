Tarkan was urgently hospitalized

Famous Turkish artist Tarkan, who married his admirer, had a serious operation on the thyroid gland, writes the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.

According to Western media, doctors removed the 46-year-old singer, inflamed lymph nodes, which prevented the performer to sing.

It tells the Professor Met Duren who operated on the star, Tarkan often complained of voice problems and deterioration in General health. And only when the pain became unbearable, he sought medical help and the decision was made for hospitalization.

The artist himself is no comment about his state of health did not give. The contractor assured that the Tarkan concert schedule is not affected and in September, he is already fully reabilitarea.

