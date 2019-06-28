Tarot forecast for July 2019
The middle of summer for many is a time of new discoveries and achievements. Spend July 2019, successfully a help of Tarot cards. Major Arcana reflect the probable events, so the representatives of the zodiacal constellations will be able to find the right solution and attract in life is luck.
Each Tarot forecast — this important hints and warnings. Due to the alignment of the Zodiac Signs have the opportunity to learn about what awaits them in the future, and make the right decisions about planned business.
Aries
At the beginning of July card “the Hermit” tells the rams to the need to move away from the hustle and bustle once again to check out if they are to achieve the goal or complete the case. This lasso everyone will be able to fix errors if they were previously admitted, and to find answers to the pressing questions.
The Arcanum “the Empress” indicates the potential to easily finish the job and get the award. This map Aries it is important to avoid the rush and keep going in the chosen direction, without being distracted by other things. In this case, they will be able to quickly overcome any possible obstacles.
On the map, “Chariot” could make a breakthrough, so, in the end of the month Aries will be able to achieve all that they need, if they do not stand still. This card indicates the need for movement and development, and therefore, the energetic Aries will come to success without delay.
Taurus
Map “the Devil” Taurus in early July, will have to pass a test of wills. According to this Arcana, the Bulls will be able to overcome personal weaknesses that will allow them to come to success. The Council to remain vigilant in order to avoid embarrassing blunders.
Arkan “Death”, despite the bad Association, represents only a new phase of life. This map indicates Calves that the previous target is no longer relevant, and therefore need to leave the past behind, in the future, they opened new doors.
The Arcanum “the Tower” symbolizes a pleasant Outlook. Taurus card indicates the ability to abandon obsolete principles and unpromising ideas and to put new goals.
Gemini
“Moderation” tells the Twins that the dispute will be resolved safely, but do not hope that it will happen overnight. For this lasso in the beginning of the month the Twins it is important to remain calm so as not to stumble.
“Hierophant” card of wisdom and leadership. For this lasso in mid-July, the Twins will be able to achieve success in business if you dedicate time to really important matters and not be distracted by trivia.
“Death” tells about the dramatic changes in life, like when all the old dies to make room for new things. This harness is in Gemini it is important to maintain inner balance and not to cling to a past that is already “priced in”.
Cancer
“Wheel of Fortune” Cancers indicates that events in the early months may not develop as planned. Despite some difficulties, the Lasso promises success, but Cancers it is important to accept their fate in the future to steer events.
Tip the card “Judgment” is to rely on intuition and not rush things. This lasso comes deliverance from difficulties, and thus, the problems on the path to prosperity will end and the goal will be achieved.
The Empress promises Cancers positive end of the month when they will be able to make the right choice and slowly go through selected. The main advice to be honest and not try to speed up the running time to in a hurry is not to make a mistake.
Leo
According to the seventh Arcanum “the Chariot”, the Lions will be able to make a rapid breakthrough that will lead them to long-awaited success. Advice cards — be sure not to delay the solution of the vital issues as soon as possible to achieve targets and identify new peaks to conquer.
The Arcanum “Justice” indicates that justice is done. On this map, everyone gets their just deserts, and that means the Lions will be able to defend his good name, to win at trial, but only if they had been honest and not tried deception to acquire yourself good.
“The hermit” tells the Lions on a great opportunity to abandon the bustle, to relax and immerse themselves in their thoughts. Tip cards to leave at the time of care, to find a new goal or to resolve issues that interfere with moving forward.
Virgin
“The Emperor” card will and optimism. This harness is in Virgo in early July, will be able to achieve success both in business and personal life, and get help from an influential person. Council this map is not to doubt yourself and listen to the voice of reason.
On the card “the Fool” Virgins in the middle of the month expect unpleasant events that happen most often due to carelessness. To prevent that, if attentive to his duties. This will avoid mistakes, are moving away from long-awaited result.
On the card “high priestess” Virgins have to trust your instinct which will prompt the correct direction to success. The lasso indicates that the fate is sending obvious signs that it is important to note. Thanks to these tips Virgo will be able to deftly Dodge out of trouble.
Libra
Map “the Devil” Libra in early July, have to fight for personal happiness. The harness indicates the trap or the trap, which can get the Scales because of hasty decisions. On this map, each in our own time is a test of will, and its results depend for future success.
“Tower” refers to the period when the plans may be broken, and in their place will come new opportunities. Advice cards — not to resist the change that is long overdue.
The Arcanum “the Sun” is a positive map, and therefore, at the end of the month, Libra will be able to enjoy the success and start something new. The lasso indicates prosperity, so it is highly likely that the Scales will cope with all the difficulties until the end of July and receive a well-deserved award.
Scorpio
The Arcanum “the World” symbolizes a successful period of life when problems are solved without much effort. This map Scorpions will be able to enjoy their position and do not haste to choose a new goal that will bring them happiness and prosperity.
Showing map of “Justice” expresses a warning. Arkan emphasized the importance of compliance with rules and regulations that in the future, get rid of bugs and annoyances. On this map the events of the past influence the present, and if the Scorpions have acted dishonestly, in the middle of the month they have to “pay” for his lack of foresight.
“Court” indicates the ability to solve problems and controversial issues. Scorpions can be confident in the correctness of the choice made, but to achieve success, they will honestly perform the duties and objectively evaluate what is happening in life.
Sagittarius
“Wheel of Fortune” tells the Musketeers that the development of events in early July, will be beyond their control. On this map, changes in life happen by the will of fate. Archers will be able to handle anything that happens if you trust to fate and will not reject change.
On the card “Death” in life happen at the same time happy and sad event. In the middle of the month Sagittarius will be released on a new phase of life when you need to venture out and close the door of the past, in the future, new opportunities. The old is dying, giving way to new challenges and opportunities.
“The sun” in the scenario suggests that in late July, the Archers will be able to obtain the results of their work and good news as well as enjoy a stable situation and peace of mind. In addition, the lasso is a perfect time for a new leap forward, for any undertaking which in the future will lead to success.
Capricorn
Capricorn Arkan Temperance indicates the ability to achieve any goal. On this map it is only important to withdraw from the hustle and properly distribute forces. Thanks to the thoughtful work will avoid embarrassing blunders, which can later become an obstacle to prosperity.
“Power” promises a good time when Capricorns will be able to restore the good name, to eliminate the influence of the manipulators and to put an end to controversial issues. This card symbolizes the success that comes to Capricorns, if there are objective and will not shift responsibility to other shoulders.
“Star” indicates the correct path. The lasso symbolizes good luck and prosperity, and then in late July, the goats do not need to worry about the outcome of the case.
Aquarius
Card “the Hermit” tells the Aquarius the need to deal with feelings and emotions, to gather my thoughts and find a solution to a complex problem. In early July, it is important to maintain inner balance in order to correctly choose the direction that leads to success.
Map “Wheel of Fortune” points to an unexpected twist of fate, when Aquarius will have to make changes. Arkan promises the resolution of disputes, and prosperous period of his life, so afraid of the future is not worth it.
The Arcanum “the Fool” carries a health warning. This map Aquarians need to avoid hasty decisions. The lasso indicates that Aquarians are risking to make a fool of themselves, if they neglect their duties.
Fish
“Empress” in the scenario for Fish indicates good luck in business. This lasso Fish is to rely on fate and let nature take its course. Leisurely execution of duties in the near future will bring positive results.
Arkan “Moderation” encourages the Fish to exercise caution. In the middle of the month they may encounter events that will require responsibility and, therefore, the rush is inappropriate. Care will help to avoid mistakes.
Arkan “the Hermit” represents the temporary isolation. This Fish card will be able to suspend the case, to fully immerse yourself in your inner world, look for answers to important questions and overcome the challenges to achieve the goal.