Tarot forecast for the week of 16 to 22 September 2019
Learn about what to expect in the near future, will help forecast Tarot cards Zodiac Signs. It describes the hints and warning, thanks to which everyone will be able to make the right decisions and achieve prosperity in the shortest possible time.
Forecast for the week of 16 to 22 September will be most accurate if you consider only the transcript of the experts of the website dailyhoro.ru but personal circumstances. Major Arcana of the Tarot describe situations that can occur in the life of every representative of the Zodiacal circle, but decisions are made by man, and therefore, the situation can be changed. When decrypting the proposed scenario must be considered and intuition. The inner voice will help to find the right path to prosperity and will warn in case of wrong decisions.
Aries
In the beginning of the week Rams on the card “Justice” awaiting the events that can be both positive and negative in nature: it will depend on whether committed Rams errors in the recent past. If the problems do not make themselves known, so this week the Rams will receive a reward for correctly prioritized.
“Hierophant” in the scenario points to the need to maintain social ties, especially with close relatives. Favorable conditions in the family this week will allow you to work actively and not to be distracted by conflict prevention.
On the map strength “Strength” from 20 September, the rams will have to spend the time to defend the right to their own opinion and to execute the planned business. The efforts will definitely pay off in the near future, and that means that Aries is direct energy in a peaceful course to achieve all that they need.
Taurus
On the card “the Lovers” Calves in the early weeks of September to make a choice. It may relate not only to personal but also business life, as well as issues related to place of residence. Responsibility and decision making to heart will help to avoid mistakes.
On the map, “Moon” Taurus will have to understand what really is dangerous, and that is far-fetched fears. Fear in advance is not necessary, it is no wonder they say that fear has big eyes. In fact, it might well be that there is no reason for concern, and it’s just a necessary caution.
“Emperor” tells about a new acquaintance with a powerful person who will help to resolve business issues. His help will be essential, therefore ill-advised to refuse the outstretched hand makes no sense.
Gemini
“The Hierophant” symbolizes the strengthening of social ties. This lasso will be able to terminate disputes and disagreements with loved ones, and in the business environment, find new friends and even try your luck in personal life.
With “young” Gemini can be sure that a nail will settle down. The lasso symbolizes good luck and victory in the struggle with bad habits and traits that hinder prosperity.
“The sun” promises the Twins a great end of the week. On this map you can relax and regain strength, and begin an ambitious project to bring to life the wildest dreams without fear of the collapse of the plans.
Cancer
In the early weeks of the Arcanum “the Devil” warns of Cancers that they face with the shadow side of his personality. On this map it is important to hold back and not to indulge momentary whims, and the desire to keep things for the sake of entertainment. To cope with the mood swings will be easier if you adopt the practice of meditation.
The Arcanum “the Chariot” Cancers will be able to make a significant leap forward, to cope with complex cases and get closer to the cherished dream. In order to make this work best, do not delay and try to shift responsibility to other shoulders.
“Moon” points to the dangers of Cancers at the end of the week. This card’s detractors can harm, if the Crabs will not keep secret their plans and successes.
Leo
Showing map of “Death” tells the Lions that it was time to say goodbye to some things or people that hinder development. On this map you need to find the strength to draw a line, adelayda the past from the present.
“Moon” symbolizes the insecurity and unfounded fears. Advice cards for the lions is not to fear mistakes, because they will be a great experience and will help to continue to avoid ambiguous situations, and will prevent from repeating similar mistakes.
On the map, “Moderation” the Lions need to settle down and not to hurry. Measured work, positive attitude and lack of haste will help to avoid undesirable developments. Also the harness indicates the stability and completion of financial difficulties.
Virgin
Arkan “Death” tells the Virgins for change, and this process is inevitable. Advice cards — do not resist and learn time to put an end to the cases that should be past.
“MAG” indicates the pleasant prospects in the middle of the week, but if Virgo can join the new trend, to show ingenuity and resourcefulness. Not always time-tested methods lead to victory, and therefore, you should exercise some creativity, to control destiny.
Tip the card “the Hierophant” — to devote time only to those cases which help to develop and move towards goals. This Arcanum is important to keep a positive attitude and not reject the help of other people.
Libra
Arkan “the Emperor” is not called “the Master.” On this map the Scale in the beginning of the week will be able to restore order in business and life, to find ways to overcome difficulties and to enlist the support of those who have power.
“Court” in the balance of the Scales indicates that the time for change. This lasso is a kind of phase of completion, when there is an opportunity to change something in their favor. It is possible that in the middle of the week the Scales finally able to quit my job and go on the promising position, to get positive results of the trials or to get rid of toxic relationships.
The devil warns of Scales that the end of the week is not the time for rash actions. The lasso indicates that the test will need to pass with dignity. To overcome difficulties will help you exercise the strength of will.
Scorpio
On the map, “the Court” Scorpions can be sure that justice will prevail and the guilty will be punished seriously. This map Scorpios important to stop gloating and ridicule, to avoid repeating their fate.
“Justice” suggests that justice always prevails, and therefore, Scorpios need to take responsibility to everything they do and say. In this case, there will be less worries and problems that arise from imprudent actions.
The Arcanum “the Fool” is a preventive nature, as well as the figure of Justice. It is important to Scorpions to take responsibility for their actions, to avoid disappointing mistakes. Otherwise, soon the Scorpions will have to work on the bugs, takes time and effort.
Sagittarius
“Wheel of fortune” tells the archers that early in the week, an unexpected twist of fate can surprise them. Everything you need archers for success is not to panic and not to hurry. In this case, it happens to soberly assess the situation.
“The fool” in the situation — warning that even minor duties this week Sagittarians should be taken seriously. Errors due to negligence, in the future can play a cruel joke.
Showing map of “Death” points to the inevitable upgrade in life. Sagittarius is not afraid of appearance in the alignment of the thirteenth Arcanum, but only to listen to his recommendations. On this map it is important to understand that sooner or later the businesses need to put an end to not to stop the development and not to close doors, leading to a prosperous life.
Capricorn
“Star” symbolizes the success in the future. This map Capricorns can be sure that chose the right direction. It remains only to go all the way to the end to get the award.
Arkan “Death” is a warning for Capricorn. This Arcanum, they have to get rid of all that hinders the further development, including retrograde attitudes and unwillingness to use the achievements of civilization. Not always new is bad, and so you need to develop to keep pace with the times, facilitating the task for themselves through innovation.
“Tower” refers to the collapse of hopes and plans, but that’s no reason to panic. Map of Capricorn indicates that sometimes it is necessary to abandon the little businesses in favor of large ideas or to go beyond.
Aquarius
Arkan “Hierophant” refers to Aquarius for a favorable start to the week. Monday through resourcefulness Aquarians will be able to establish personal and business relationships, acquire new friends and even patrons in the business environment.
Card “the Hanged man” is a warning to Aquarius. On this map some things like freeze, summoning Aquarius to be vigilant. Work on the bugs, as well as the recognition of mistakes and wrong choices will allow Aquarius to quickly correct the errors and to get back on the path to prosperity.
The Empress promises to Aquarius successes, but in the distant future. The lasso indicates that Aquarians have chosen the right path, and it needs to go with his head held high, not forgetting that creation always goes hand in hand with luck.
Fish
Fish early in the week, according to the map “the Emperor”, will be a success in the business environment. The Lasso indicates excellent prospects, if the Fish will be able to concentrate on the business and will not make rash actions.
The hermit symbolizes the temporary isolation, which should not frighten the Fish. In the middle of the week will appear window that you can devote yourself to visit a beauty salon, to update your wardrobe, gain strength and to address urgent issues without haste and bustle.
“Moderation” refers to Fish that weekend, luck is on their side only if they will cease to speed up the running time and will be engaged in the systematic execution of the planned Affairs. Painstaking and thoughtful work will lead to success.