Tarot forecast for the week of August 12 to August 18, 2019
August ends the summer, so this month you need to catch a lot. With tips Tarot-forecast from August 12 to August 18, a representative of the Zodiacal circle will be able to learn about what to expect, and prepare for the events of the coming week.
Each week is a step into the unknown. The events may take an undesirable turn, and perhaps hints that can give major Arcana of Tarot cards. Experts of the website dailyhoro.ru has issued a new forecast for the period from 12 to 18 August, the representatives of all Zodiac Signs to prepare for the next week and successfully complete all attempted cases. The deciphering of the cards does not tolerate haste, therefore, to study the Arcana better in a relaxed atmosphere. The future becomes clear when you consider personal life, trying tips the harness itself.
Aries
Earlier in the week, Aries, it is important to focus and control myself. Arkan “the high priestess” warns that the rush may lead to unpleasant consequences, so the Rams should carefully check the information and not to grab several things at once. This tactic will help you easily achieve excellent results.
Map “Lovers” Aries has to make important choices that will change their lives for the better. This Arcanum is important to choose the heart and not to go on about the environment. Even if I have to sacrifice something, after a short period of time, the Rams will realize what you have done is not in vain.
“The fool” represents the surprise. On this map, little things can be the beginning of something big and profitable, so the rams should carefully look around. Signs of destiny will indicate the right path to a happy life.
Taurus
The Arcanum “the Tower” indicates Calves that in their lives it is time to change something. There comes a time to choose a new path or goal, so as not to freeze in place and to develop. Resistance to change can cause trouble, and therefore, Calves need to let the novelty and broaden my horizons.
In the middle of the week, according to the map “the Devil”, the Bulls will be tested. This lasso Calves will have to restrain myself not to spend forces in vain. It is possible that they will offer an adventure that can cause trouble with finances. The Council to listen to reason and not to go on about momentary whims.
On the map, the Bulls will be able to achieve success, but you have to work hard. Activity and honesty allow to conquer another summit, to defend his good name and right to personal opinion.
Gemini
Arkan “Emperor” indicates that Gemini will be able to achieve success in business. This map will have the opportunity to take a leadership position to work in a team and to win the overall award. Also on this map Gemini will be able to get support from an influential person.
Showing map of “Moderate” indicates a favorable outcome of events, however, Gemini must be prepared for the fact that things will move slowly. Patience and attention to detail will allow the Twins to avoid mistakes and successfully complete everything that was planned.
Arkan “MAG” indicates the time when the Twins will be able to implement bold ideas. This card’s success will come for responsible people who are not used to become discouraged and remain optimistic.
Cancer
Positive Arcanum “the Empress” represents the emergence of a new and prosperity. In the scenario for Cancers this card indicates success, but in the distant future. All that is now required of Cancers — to do pretty much with it and overcoming temporary difficulties.
The Arcanum “the Fool” warns of Cancers that they can fool themselves. In the middle of the week might seem that it’s business as usual, and do not require attention. Such confusion can lead to trouble, so Cancers should redouble vigilance to avoid mistakes and embarrassing blunders.
On the map, “Force” Cancers have to make efforts to achieve the cherished goal. This Arcanum is the struggle for personal well-being will be a win, if the Crabs will be able to overcome the fear of the unknown and will maintain a positive attitude.
Leo
Map “Force” the Lions need to show an interest and even show your character if the situation demands. According to this Arcana, you need to listen to the inner voice to choose the right path to prosperity. Optimistic attitude and the willingness to fight for personal happiness it will bring to the Lions victory.
“Star” indicates the correct path, and so the Lions can rest assured the future success. All they’ll need confidence to go the chosen way and not be afraid of responsibility. This map of Lviv leads the Highest Providence, and the path will be relaxed.
“Court” heralds changes in the business environment. According to this map, the Lions will be able to find the best position, to let go of old work and even to open own business, if they want it. Advice cards — do not resist change and be prepared to fight for personal happiness.
Virgin
“The world” tells the Maidens on the right path. This lasso accept earlier decisions were correct and led to the desired result. Virgos should not worry about the outcome of cases, and to go his chosen path in quiet confidence.
On the map, “Wheel of fortune” in life Virgins are planned changes. The lasso indicates that the Virgo will not be able to change the course of events, but to manage them, if they believe in something that can change your life for the better.
“Moderation” tells the Virgins the importance of maintaining harmony in everything. Lack of haste will help to make the right decisions in the near future will result in success. This map Virgo will be able to achieve the inner balance that will help to eliminate errors and mistakes.
Libra
“Sun” indicates Weights for a great start of the week. Luck will accompany in everything, and hence, we can safely attempt new things or, conversely, leave the care to regain strength and enjoy the wonderful days in the company of loved ones.
“The high priestess” indicates the Scales on the opportunity to achieve success. For this they need to listen to my intuition and not to seek justification for what decisions they make. All that is done — for the better.
On the card “Empress” Libra smiled. Case favorably resolved, but it will take time. The lack of haste and your confidence will bring a balance to a long-awaited victory.
Scorpio
On the map, “Moderation” Scorpios should slow down the run to achieve internal harmony. The balance between external and internal world will not allow to feel exhausted, make mistakes or collapse out of the way. According to this Arcana, the lack of haste will lead to positive results.
“Justice” tells the Scorpions responsibility. Any actions committed here and now, in the future will bear fruit, and therefore, it is important not to make mistakes and not to stumble. Trouble mid-week, threatening only to those who in the past committed a nefarious act, and now will be forced to work off his mistake.
Tip the card “the Devil” — not to obey the circumstances and to continue on the selected path leading to prosperity. The temptation at the end of the week will be a test of the will of the Scorpions, through which it is important to go with your head held high.
Sagittarius
Map “Fool” tells the archers to the need to “work out” past failures, to understand what actions led to trouble, and not to repeat such mistakes. This lasso success is waiting for those who are not afraid to admit mistakes and learn lessons from their own mistakes.
Tip the card “Temperance” — keep calm and be cool like that. For this lasso in the middle of the week the lack of haste will help to avoid failures that can keep you away from the goal and make archers to a standstill.
The “devil” points to the troubles that lie in wait for the archers. Lack of foresight and trust in the strangers might cause problems that would not complete scheduled for this week of the case.
Capricorn
“Death” in the scenario for Capricorn warns that they are on the verge of new discoveries. This lasso should not resist change, which are rarely bad. Despite the bad reputation, the map only indicates the completion of the next phase of life, which opens up new horizons and opportunities.
Tip the card “Lovers” — to choose the path only for themselves, relying on personal feelings and inferences. Whatever other goals were pursued, decisions should be made independently. In this case, Capricorn can avoid the erroneous path selection.
Arkan “Star” indicates Capricorn for a favorable resolution of the situation. It is not excluded that they will have to work hard, but in the end the way they expect reward. The confidence and desire to achieve goals will help to overcome any temporary difficulties.
Aquarius
“Devil” is a warning to Aquarius. This Arcanum, they can stumble, succumbing to temptations that adversely affect both the business and personal life. This warning should alert and mobilize the Aquarius so they could roll out of the way, leading to a deadlock, and once again feel under the feet of solid ground.
“Strength” confirms the warning of the Arcanum “the Devil”, and points to the fact that Aquarians will meet trouble face to face. Willpower and desire to win will help them to make the right step forward to personal success and not to stop under the pressure of external circumstances.
“The high priestess” symbolizes the wisdom and infinite patience. On this map, success will come to those who does not hurry event and knows what hasty decisions can lead to undesirable results.
Fish
“Justice” tells the Fish for the long-awaited denouement. On this map there is a period when goals become clear. Pisces will understand what they need to do in order to put an end to another business and get a well-deserved award.
“The hanged man” indicates the turning point when the Fish will determine the further direction. Advice cards — do not despair, even if temporary difficulties are forced to stagnate.
“The hermit” tells the Fish for a chance to take a break, away from business, to understand in what direction to proceed. Along with “Hung up” this Arcanum symbolizes the end of trouble, but only if the Fish will find the strength to refuse knowingly failed to start afresh or continue without the additional burden of responsibility.