“Tartak” for the first time has released a music video (video)

July 18, 2019

Well-known Ukrainian band “Tartak”, whose leader is Oleksandr polozhynsky, for the first time has released a new clip. Previous work “Popeliushka” the musicians presented in December 2018. New video for the song “Podih NOC”. Song recorded in duet with singer Olga Zhyvotkova. The song was included on an album of duets, “Antartctica. Chastina Persha”.

Clip of “Podih NOC” is a fascinating detective story from reinsertarse Khimich. The shooting took place in Lviv this summer in the famous hotel “Astoria”. As they say the creators of this video, Oleksandr polozhynsky appeared in it in a whole new way. To describe it — an empty case. Better to watch the clip.

A Russian singer Elena Temnikova presented the work of “Strangling jewelry” by Ukrainian Director Leonid Kolosovsky.

