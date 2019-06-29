Tastes like real: why American fast food network makes carrots meat
American fast food chain Arby’s has created the carrots from Turkey meat. This “vegetable” taste almost like the real and looks very similar, writes Insider.
This idea was a response to the trend of this season is Mesoamerican, when many restaurants are creating meat from plant products. Your new product Arby’s called Didier, joining together the words meat (meat) and carrots (carrot). And the carrots based on meat not only taste like vegetable, but also has a greater nutritional value, including high levels of vitamin A, which is famous for its carrots.
According to Neville Crowe (the main chef Arby’s) and his sous-chef Thomas Kippelen, serving Didier boasts more than 30 grams of protein and more than 70% of the RDA of vitamin A.
“Vegetable” on the basis of the turkeys has a sweet maple flavor with a pronounced aroma of herbs. The only significant difference between Didier and a traditional carrot is the crunch, his transfer to the chefs failed. Instead when eating Didier you will hear another sound — the crunch of the glazed cover with delicate inner part of a well-cooked Turkey breast.
“The creation of this carrot captures the essence of our brand, says Crowe. We never, under any circumstances, make the menu substitutes real meat”.
While other brands use vegan “meat”, collaborating with companies like Impossible Foods, Arby’s promised never, under any circumstances, to offer visitors substitutes for real meat.
Also Arby’s has stated that it is not interested in working with Impossible Foods and the likelihood that in the future the company will use meat substitutes is absolutely zero.
And now, after Arby s has created Didier, it seems that the brand is moving in the opposite direction from many of its competitors.
Crowe said that “meat carrots” was conceived so that it can be easily prepared at home or on an industrial scale. He also added that he would be glad to based on Didier has created a new direction in cooking and “meat vegetables” Arby’s has created a franchise across the country.