Tata showed budget electric crossover
Indian company Tata Motors showed in the video its new electric car, Tata Nexon, whose cost is 21 $ 180. It is 1.5 times cheaper than the Nissan Leaf, which has for many years been the most sold electric vehicles in the world.
Tata Nexon – the first model built on a completely new electric platform Ziptron. Judging by the video, the Indians are preparing to release compact electric crossover.
The power plant consists of the motor and a lithium-ion battery. Electric motor power we don’t know yet, but we know that this electric car on a single battery charge can travel 300 km Provides the possibility of rapid recharging. The warranty for the motor will give for 8 years.
Representatives Tata assert that Nexon will get the “great road characteristics” and provide a comfortable ride for driver and passengers.
Sales of Tata Nexon in India will begin in the first quarter of 2020. The Indians will be able to buy this new product in the base 21 for $ 180, and in the top versions – for 24 000 dollars. The advantages of this electrocreaser can be accurately attributed to its attractive price.