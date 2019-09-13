Tattoo on whole back: Olya Polyakova threw a cocky way (photo)
Popular singer Olga Polyakova, shocking the audience with explicit photos, once again surprised the network. She threw a cocky way. Instagram in-stories, the singer showed how to create beautiful tattoo on his back depicting a fire-breathing dragon.
Olya showed some racy photos. One of them she covered her bare buttocks heart.
With a tattoo on her back Olya appeared on the celebration of the birth of Katya Osadchaya.
We will remind, Olga also became the special guest of the contest “Miss Ukraine”. Under her song “Madonna” contestants first appeared on stage before the audience.
Polyakov also became the designer — together with Andre tan, she released her first capsule collection.
