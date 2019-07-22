Tatyana Kotova has excited fans of the seductive forms in swimsuit

Ex-participant of group “VIA Gra”, the Russian singer and TV presenter Tatyana Kotova has pleased fans with erotic photos, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Browser.

The actress shared a few photos from the rest by posting them on his page in Instagram. The girl said that he had visited the island of Mauritius (East Africa).

In addition to the beauty of exotic countries, Kotova showed her figure. She posed for the camera, standing on the beach in a tiny black bathing suit.

“What long legs”, “Walnut fire!” “Very impressive”, “the Figure is just wonderful”, “Perfect!” – users of a network write in the comments.

