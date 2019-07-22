Tatyana Kotova showed the man she loved

Tatyana Kotova became famous after winning the contest “Miss Russia” in 2006. Later she participated in the prestigious “competition,” “Miss world” and “Miss universe”.

Spectacular soon she became a soloist of the most sexual of the staff of the national stage “VIA Gra”. Together with her singers at the time was Albina dzhanabaeva and Hope Granovskaya.

After leaving the group, Tatiana embarked on a solo career, but she failed to become as popular as, for example, Vera Brezhneva.

But about the personal life of the Rostov beauties known was not enough. More precisely, almost nothing. Tatiana has always protected the personal from the public. Never went in “light” in the company of his men.

This spring, the singer posted a photo of the ring with a huge diamond. And questions from fans, did she offer hands and hearts, answered in the affirmative.

A few days Kotova showed and most beloved. However, only the back. His personality Tatiana is still not ready to reveal to the world.

“If I don’t advertise my personal life, it doesn’t mean I’m lonely or not loved!” she wrote under the picture, which gently and a little bit businesslike hugs the man.