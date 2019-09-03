TAYANNA commented on the fiasco on the show “Dances with stars z”
The actress shared what he had experienced during participation in the show.
Singer TAYANNA, which first dropped out of the project “Dances with stars z”, commented on the fiasco on the show.
The actress thanked the fans for what they voted for her and supported her with her partner Igor Kuzmenko. The defeat on “Dancing” the singer called the experience that it tempered and made stronger.
“Very grateful for your messages of support, sent SMS, you have me the best! I’m happy to have such fans. Glad to feel your support. Life deals us challenges and we have to accept it, so the main thing to test is experience, he tempers and makes us better, ” — said TAYANNA.
Also the artist said that she tried to feel the dance, not as a competition but as an emotion. “It was a really memorable two weeks as a little life. Thank you all!” — summed up the singer.