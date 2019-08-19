TAYANNA has proven itself to be a serious competitor on the floor show Dances with stars s
The new season of the dance project “Dances with stars z” on the 1+1 has not yet begun, and the stars have entered into an unspoken struggle and start to “measure” the dancing and shares his expectations for the show.
The star dancers are preparing for responsible speeches on the floor (starting August 25) each in his own way. Someone reminisces about her dance past, and someone learns complex routines for dynamic music. So the singer TAYANNA (Tanya Reshetnyak) has delighted its users by posting a short video dances that they had rehearsed in a professional dance Studio.
The first compliments she received from their celebrity friends, TV presenter Katya Osadchaya and singer Zara.
- Badass
- Duzhe cool!
Other members also spoke in support of the initiatives of the idol and assured that on the floor Tanya Reshetnyak will not be equal.
- I vzhe not mozhu toccatina “tanzu” s your vistupali
- Movement and beautiful woman, too beautiful, believe in your victory dance
- Vaau. It suits you to dance! It is evident that in a rush, and feminine energy is unreal
- Taaadaaa Peremoga definitely for you!
- TSE is just unreal fabulous!
- Baby, you just flame
- Tanya,you have everything to win!
- My girl, clever kaiaaaaaaaaa
- Serjozna stated Peremoga
- Well, weeeeeeeee;))))) Tanya
- Naporano, ale shte not viscacha plastics. Hello fellow VI
- Curiously vzhe pobachiti You parked
- Oh, baby