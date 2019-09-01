TAYANNA has responded to the criticism of the judges of the show “Dancing with the stars”
TAYANNA (Tatyana Reshetnyak) actively prepares for the second broadcast of the new season of dancing with the stars 2019! During one of the rehearsals, the singer flashed fantastic legs, while lying on the floor in a mini dress! Ukrainian singer to learn a new set of movements. The result of these rehearsals, the audience will be able to evaluate this Sunday, 1 September at 21:00.
Recall that during the first broadcast TAYANNA and her project partner, choreographer Igor Kuzmenko danced a passionate Rumba. The dance brought the pair in 10-ku leaders — Reshetnyak and Kuzmenko took 7-th place. However, not without criticism. For example, Vlad Yama was not enough for the singer to the hips and feet. And Francisco Gomez advised her to surrender to the partner in the dance.
TAYANNA has taken into account criticism, but also noted — “I am satisfied with my performance”! About this singer said in comments LITE.
“Appropriate criticism is always motivated to become the best. I will try to listen to the judges, as they have a lot of experience. But I’m happy with my performance, although the rehearsal was a movement more clearly. In the next show I will try to show better result, because so many people root for me and expect beautiful performances,” — emphasizes TAYANNA.
Also, the singer answered questions regarding their partner. Igor Kuzmenko — the winner of the show dancing with the stars 2017! Then his partner was Natalia Mogilevskaya.
“Igor is an excellent partner. He’s considerate, calm, we get along. This helps us to rehearse productively. He’s teaching me how to “keep the frame” is that it is difficult for me given. Also helps to cope with the hands, feet, emotions and thoughts at the same time. We want to experiment in dance — it will be hard but very exciting. Igor had already led his partner to win, I’m sure we all will succeed,” concluded TAYANNA.