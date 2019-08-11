TAYANNA will give a big solo concert
August 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
28 Sep fantastic TAYANNA will give a big solo concert in the capital’s Caribbean Club Concert-Hall. The singer will present the new songs and perform all your favorite hits of “the Fabulous Inca”, “Skoda”, “LEL”, “Yak crying won” and others.
In addition, for the first time in Kiev public TAYANNA will perform the enchanting track “Goosebumps“, which was launched on July 23 on the YouTube channel of the singer.
Solo concert in Kiev, I look forward to, because every meeting with my students is a special magic of music and love that is felt throughout the performance. And that’s really exciting and motivating, so prepare your favorite and new songs
says the singer.
