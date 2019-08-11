TAYANNA will give a big solo concert

| August 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

28 Sep fantastic TAYANNA will give a big solo concert in the capital’s Caribbean Club Concert-Hall. The singer will present the new songs and perform all your favorite hits of “the Fabulous Inca”, “Skoda”, “LEL”, “Yak crying won” and others.

TAYANNA выступит с большим сольным концертом

In addition, for the first time in Kiev public TAYANNA will perform the enchanting track “Goosebumps“, which was launched on July 23 on the YouTube channel of the singer.

Solo concert in Kiev, I look forward to, because every meeting with my students is a special magic of music and love that is felt throughout the performance. And that’s really exciting and motivating, so prepare your favorite and new songs

says the singer.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.