Taylor swift admired the slender legs in short shorts

The singer looks amazing.

Taylor swift performed at the morning show Good Morning America in new York, which airs on ABC.

At this time, the stage image of the singer was of a transparent pink blouse under which she wore black bodysuits and mini-shorts, embroidered with variegated sequins, and black ankle boots.

Shorts is a stressed long legs of the actress. But to make them look even slimmer, Taylor wore two tights — beige and fishnets. This life hack is make a star.

Your bright outfit swift complements styling with a side parting and subtle make-up.

Taylor likes to wear short outfits that emphasize her legs. Earlier in his speech, the singer wore rainbow shorts-the corset, the brilliant striped Romper and colorful costume, which consisted of a blouse, mini shorts and jacket.

