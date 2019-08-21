Taylor swift and Stella McCartney have created a joint collection
Collaboration of the singer and the designer timed to the release of the new album Taylor. By the way, the output of the collection and the album is scheduled for one day.
The highest paid singer in the world Taylor swift continues to increase their capital. 23 Aug singer presents his new album Lover of 18 tracks, and it will go on sale a collection of merchandise in the colors music cover. To do this, swift has teamed up with designer Stella McCartney. For the first time about their cooperation became known in June.
The collection includes bomber jackets ($1995), sweatshirts, t-shirts, dresses, hats, caps and bag ($795). Clothing is designed in a fashionable technique tai let and is decorated with lines from new songs, images, cats Taylor Benjamin Button and her own portraits. The designer has kept the style of the album cover, so the whole collection turned out in soft iridescent colors, like her clip Me!. In April, he set a world record, having collected 65 million views in less than a day.
Was very fun to work together with my friend Stella and come up with such cute things inspired by my new album Lover! Can’t wait to tell you what we worked! I will stream on YouTube this Thursday
— said Taylor in Instagram.
The line of Stella x Taylor Swift will be presented on the official website of the singer, in the online shop Stella McCartney, as well as in a pop-up store The Lover Experience in new York.