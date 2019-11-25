Taylor swift broke the record of Michael Jackson: the most interesting things about awards AMA 2019 (photo)
Sunday, November 24 in Los Angeles held a ceremony of awarding the prestigious prize to the”American music awards” (American Music Awards). In importance it is second only to the Grammys. In Microsoft Theater gathered almost all the stars of pop and rock music, country, rhythm and Blues, other styles. Fans have been eagerly waiting for their idols.
Ciara in a blue suit. Jacket worn on the naked body
Leading the ceremony this year became a popular singer Ciara. She changed a dozen outfits. Most of her fans liked the original blue pantsuit, where the 34-year-old star appeared on the red carpet.
Record holder Taylor swift were satisfied
Queen of the night was Taylor swift. She won in five nominations: “artist of the year”, “Most popular video” (You Need to Calm Down), “the Most popular pop/rock singer”, “Most popular pop/rock album” (Lover), “the Most popular performer of Adult Contemporary”. In addition, she was awarded the prize “Artist of the decade”. As a result, 29-year-old singer broke the record of Michael Jackson, which got 24 awards AMA. Now she has a 29 “American music awards”!
Ms. swift was sitting in the hall next to his new girlfriend singer Halsey
The upcoming swift performance at the ceremony was hot discussed in the American media and social networks. In early November, Taylor suddenly declared that she was forbidden to perform at the AMA 2019 her hits from the album Lover. The fact that the record company Big Machine, which owned the rights to these songs, purchased фирмаIthaca. The owners of this large company Scooter Braun to Scott borchetta said Taylor, now she needs to get their permission to perform their own hits.
One of the hottest scenes of the ceremony – a joint performance by Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone
The story caused quite an uproar. As a result, brown and Borchetta conceded. Moreover, the Scooter claims that he began to receive threats from unknown admirers swift up to physical violence over him and his loved ones.
On show Sunday Taylor sang a medley of their biggest hits over the last 10 years, including songs from the album Lover.
Billy Iles surprised not only their original music but also appearance
In the category “newcomer of the year” prize was awarded to 17-year-old Billy Iles. She also won in the nomination “the Most popular singer of alternative rock”. Billy appeared at the ceremony in a strange outfit.
Billy December marks 18 years
To the delight of fans, the singer later removed the hat that hid her face.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best creative Union was named duet of the popular canadian singer Shawn Mendes and a native of Cuba, Camila Cabello. Recall their song Senorita became an international hit this year. Millions of listeners were subdued emotional performance. There are also rumors that Sean and Kamila love each other. The stars did not deny that they share romantic feelings. Recently, however, have stated that they are no longer a couple. However, the AMA 2019 exciting ритмыSenorita and General reward, seems to lit up again in them the fire of love. Cabello and clung to Mendes.
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid
Another “hot” couple continues of the year — the British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and American heartthrob-model Anwar Hadid. 20-year-old brother supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid has conquered the 24-year-old pop diva, whose parents came to London from Kosovo. Lovers all fall appear in public together, not hiding their relationship.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Everything is clear and obvious in his personal life, supermodel and TV presenter Heidi Klum. 46-year-old five children in February, got married for the third time. Her husband was a 30-year-old leader of the band Tokio Hotel Tom Kaulitz. Wedding, they played in the summer.
Lizzo in Versace dress. Singer from Detroit remained without awards this time
Three awards AMA 2019 received popular group from South Korea BTS. Their tour is recognized as the best in the past year. Korean guys bypassed the Elton John and ed Sheeran, Pink, and Ariana Grande in this category. They were recognized as the most popular performer in social networks and the most popular group in the category pop/rock.
Selena Gomez chose for the ceremony bright mini
Halsey hit “Without Me” won in the nomination “the Most popular pop/rock song.” The most popular performer of rap and hip-hop named Cardi B.
Lil Nas X
His first award AMA got the Lil X rapper Nas, who recorded this year, hit Old Town Road with Billy ray Cyrus. 20-year-old Montero Lamar hill (the real name of singer from Atlanta, GA) previously received for this song is the prize “people’s Choice”.
