Taylor swift couldn’t save his arrival in new Jersey in secret

| July 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

To be a celebrity in the US — so always be in sight of the paparazzi. Celebrities struggling to escape from Intrusive photographers, but turns it from them? Of course not!

Тейлор Свифт не смогла сохранить свой приезд в Нью-Джерси в тайне

Here for example Taylor swift. She got off the private jet that had just brought her and friends back home from the island of St Thomas (Caribbean sea). Singer carefully hidden behind a tight black umbrella, only visible to her feet.

Тейлор Свифт не смогла сохранить свой приезд в Нью-Джерси в тайне

But what legs! Their fans have learned from thousands of actually like the paparazzi did not miss the chance to make a pair of treasured frames. To remain undetected at the swift, quite frankly, failed.

