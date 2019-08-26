Taylor swift explained why he is not talking about the affair with Joe Elvin
Taylor swift boasts not only an active creative life, but also quite turbulent personal. In the list of ex-lovers singer a huge number of celebrities, including Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and Jake Gyllenhaal. However, only with British actor Joe Alvin swift, it seems, found true happiness.
The secret of their three-year relationship is very simple ― they never discuss them in public.
“Our relations are not discussed”, ― said the singer in an interview with The assets of guardian’s Weekend, which she gave on the occasion of the release of her new album, Lover.
If we now had a glass of wine, we could talk on this subject, but not in the case when this information will become public. I spent the border and now took control of my life,
― added the star.
We will add that before swift, in contrast, did not hesitate to put my novels on display, but as we all know, they ended very quickly. Apparently, the last straw had a brief relationship with Tom Hiddleston in 2016. It got to the point that the fans are the stars of “Thor” ganged up on an American celebrity and found them love nothing more than a PR campaign. But, according to musicians themselves, they were all real.
Maybe if the couple had not attracted the attention of the paparazzi, their relationship would have been more successful. However, Taylor swift can’t complain, learn from your mistakes, it is carefully and very successfully guards his personal life, Joe and Alvin.