Taylor swift gave fan 4 thousand dollars
A girl named Aisha has published in social networks a post in which you complained about your difficult life: she’s in College, and she is desperately short of money to pay for the next semester. She explained that her parents get the patch, equal to the minimum, besides her mother suffers from chronic kidney disease. In General, the family budget, Aisha is not enough for school fees and other related costs.
The girl received not only the necessary moral support from their friends, but also — unexpectedly — financial from Taylor swift, which caught this post on the eye. The singer sent Aisha about 4 thousand dollars is the amount that was necessary for the girl to repay the debt.
I wrote about how hard my family to pay my tuition. Two hours later I received a letter. I have no words, I can’t stop crying,— Aisha wrote in Instagram, attaching as evidence a goodwill gesture, Taylor’s message about the Bank transfer. It was accompanied by a review of the swift: “Keep studying, girl. Love you. Taylor.”
By the way, this isn’t the first time a pop star is helping her fans to overcome financial difficulties. In 2015, she helped a fan to close a student loan for 2 thousand dollars.