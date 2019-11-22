Taylor swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and others in the trailer of the movie “Cats”
In the network appeared the new trailer of the musical “Cats” (Cats), filmed by Director Tom Hooper based on the legendary musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1981.
Webber took over the musical part of the new project. To the first frame of the new Cats of the future the audience were skeptical, but the film company Universal Pictures doesn’t lose hope to interest them.
The second trailer of the film appear all-stars tape: Taylor swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen and others. One of the singing cats, the 29-year-old American singer Taylor swift, recently introduced in network soundtrack Beautiful Ghosts (“Beautiful Ghost”). She wrote this song in collaboration with Webber. Song dedicated to the main character of the film — the cat and Victoria (her role was played by actress Francesca Hayward).
The audience will watch the film through the eyes of Victoria. And when I first read the script, I immediately decided to start with songs for her because this is the most important part of the tape, said Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Heroes of the Cats gather for the annual cat’s ball, where every cat needs to tell you what it is so exceptional and for that she would be chosen.