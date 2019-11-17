Taylor swift introduced the song to the movie “Cats”
In the Network appeared the song Beautiful Ghosts to film Tom Hooper’s “Cats.”
It was performed by American singer Taylor swift and recorded in collaboration with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.
In the film adaptation of the musical composition will be performed by the ballerina Francesca Hayward along with Judi Dench, even though the swift in the ribbon also takes part.
It is reported that the song will sound in the final credits of the film.
Many fans believe that the track may be a contender for the award “Oscar” in the category “Best original song”.