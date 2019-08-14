Taylor swift received an unusual award

For the first time in the history of the prize Teen Choice Awards Taylor swift received an unusual award. The singer became the winner of the title “Icon Awards”.

Тейлор Свифт получила необычную награду

At the annual awards in California last weekend gave away awards surfboards. But Taylor was honored with the title, which was received what is an example for inspiration and positive change.

Upon receiving the award, star of thanks addressed to his fans:

“Give me a second to talk to fans! You make me so happy, you make me laugh every day!”.

The actress from the stage appealed to teenagers by talking about mistakes in life. She assured them that to err is to everyone:

“No one will pass the journey of life unscathed, we all have a few invisible scratches”.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.