Taylor swift received an unusual award
August 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
For the first time in the history of the prize Teen Choice Awards Taylor swift received an unusual award. The singer became the winner of the title “Icon Awards”.
At the annual awards in California last weekend gave away awards surfboards. But Taylor was honored with the title, which was received what is an example for inspiration and positive change.
Upon receiving the award, star of thanks addressed to his fans:
“Give me a second to talk to fans! You make me so happy, you make me laugh every day!”.
The actress from the stage appealed to teenagers by talking about mistakes in life. She assured them that to err is to everyone:
“No one will pass the journey of life unscathed, we all have a few invisible scratches”.
Loading...