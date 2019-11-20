Taylor swift shocked fans a look of shaking to the bust of the cat (photo, video)
The film company Universal Pictures has released the full trailer for the film adaptation of the famous musical “Cats” by the British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who heads the list of the richest musicians in the world. As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, many Internet users reacted negatively, considering that hybrids of cats with the person look weird and unpleasant. In the guise of cats appear singer Taylor swift, actors Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench and others.
A particularly strong impression on fans made covered with hair Taylor swift, who plays the role Bombalurina.
“Oh, My God. View Taylor in the form of shaking bust of a cat — the strange and terrible spectacle I have ever seen in my life,” wrote netizens.
Idris Elba, who last year was a holder of the title of the most sexy men in the world by People magazine, in the guise of a muscular cat Makaviti also not too impressed with his fans prefer to see him in a more natural form. “Naked cat Idris???”, “I don’t like the naked flesh of the cat” — they wrote.
