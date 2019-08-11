Taylor swift spoke about how she lived through the scandal with Kim Kardashian
Taylor swift took part in a photo shoot for the edition of Vogue, and graced the cover of the next issue. In an interview with the 29-year-old singer and one of the richest, most influential stars in the world spoke about how she was to recover from the scandalous proceedings with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
In 2016, music clip Kanye West for the song Famous blew up the Internet and provoked a scandal. All because in the video the rapper is not only unflattering comments about Taylor swift, but also showed her naked a wax copy. To the outrage of the singer said Kim Kardashian who provided the recording of the telephone conversation of the performers, where swift has agreed to the mention of her name in the song. Despite the fact that the situation was ambiguous, the network turned the whole campaign against Taylor, which millions of users have nicknamed the snake.
I don’t think there are many people that can really understand what it’s like when millions of strangers hate you publicly and told to shut up, disappear, or even kill himself. I realized that I need to rebuild her whole life because she was completely uncontrollable. I needed to write a song about it, because it was the only way to survive this. It was the only way to keep your mental health, but also to tell the world what it’s like to experience such humiliation
— said swift.