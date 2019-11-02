Taylor swift will receive the award “Artist of the decade”
29-year-old star will receive the award at the American Music Awards in the relevant category.
Famous American singer Taylor swift will be the winner of American Music Awards in the category “Artist of the decade”.
29-year-old star became the winner of the greatest number of AMA awards in the current decade. This year it claimed the award in five categories and 24 November will take part in the AMA concert Live in new York.
While the number of AMA awards swift just ahead of Michael Jackson, which account for 24 of the award. Taylor have them yet 23.