Tea bags are dangerous for health: study
During the tea party there is nothing better than a hot mixture of PVC (polyvinylchoride).
Scientists have made a discovery about tea bags that will make fans of Earl Grey to think. Tea bags produce billions of tiny plastic particles in every Cup.
The study, conducted by a team of canadian scientists and published in the journal of the American chemical society Environmental Science and Technology showed that the dip one tea bag when brewing temperature leads to the release into each Cup, about 11.6 billion tiny particles, known as “microplastics” and 3.1 billion “nanoplastic”.
The researchers compared the composition of the particles with the original tea bags, and it coincided.
“We think it’s a lot compared to other products that contain microplastics,” said The New Scientist, one of the researchers, Natalie Tufekci from McGill University in Quebec. “It was reported that salt with a relatively high content of micro-plastic contains about 0,005 micrograms plastic per gram of salt. A Cup of tea contains thousands of times more mass of plastic to 16 micrograms per Cup.”
The team bought four different tea bags to the shops and cafes of Montreal, and cut them into pieces and then soaked in hot water and analyzed using electron microscopes and other technologies.
The control group uncut tea bags were also used to confirm that the bags caused the release of plastic.
The researchers also exposed to tea bags water fleas — a kind of microscopic crustacean — and found that the particles caused “significant behavioral effects and malformations,” said Tufekci.
None of the fleas not dead, she said.
The researchers added that more research is needed to determine the impact of particles on human rights. While it is better to avoid tea bags made of plastic and look for other options.
“Tea can be bought in paper bags or loose tea, which eliminates the need for such disposable plastic packaging,” she said.