Tea bags have acknowledged the source of plastic
Manufacturers often used for packing tea, paper, and plastic bags.
Piketirovanijah tea was one of the main sources of polymeric microparticles, a huge number of each year together with wastewater falls in the World’s oceans.
“By brewing a tea bag in boiling water gets about 11.6 billion plastic microparticles and another three billion polymer nanoparticles. This is several times more than was able to find in other types of food and drinks, including plastic bottles,” the researchers note.
Manufacturers often used for packaging tea paper and plastic bags, consisting of microscopic nylon filaments. In addition, they contain polyvinyl chloride and polypropylene. Ecologists have long been interested in the question of how safe such packaging to human health.
Laura Hernandez and her colleagues at McGill University in Montreal (Canada) conducted a study which aimed to find out what happens with regular tea bags when immersed in boiling water.
They of several bags of fruit tea, removed the tea leaves and filled them for five minutes in boiling water. After that, the researchers filtered the water, extracted and the nanoparticles by using the electron microscope, studied the structure themselves of plastic bags.
The results stunned researchers in the water floated billions of micro— and nanoparticles of plastic. However, as the researchers found, initially in the tea they were not, they were already in the process of welding.
Following this discovery, the researchers injected the nanoparticles in a nutrient medium, inhabited by crustaceans, Daphnia. The appearance of a plastic caused abnormalities in the development and behavior of these invertebrates creatures.
However, while scientists do not hurry with conclusions about the influence of “tea” the micro-plastic on human health in the long term. For this you need to conduct a number of studies.