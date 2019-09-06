Tea tree oil will make us beautiful
For many centuries, this essential oil is used for medical purposes with a unique combination of contained components. They also help to get rid of some imperfections in appearance.
The treatment of acne. Tea tree oil is a very effective tool to combat pimples and acne. And all because it greatly reduces sebum production, which clogs pores and leads to the formation of very stubborn pimples.
Strengthens the nails. Tea tree oil, among other things, is a powerful antiseptic. It effectively resists fungi, because of which our nails become very brittle and easily crumbled.
Makes hair thick. Add a few drops of this oil to your shampoo and apply on hair. Regular shampooing similar agent has therapeutic properties. Lather, massage the shampoo into the scalp in order to provide additional protection to the hair.
Get rid of dandruff. As mentioned above, tea tree oil has antifungal effect. It also effectively fights inflammation, and that there are two main reasons that cause dandruff in the hair.